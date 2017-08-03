Former congressional staffer arrested for trying to extort pot shop

A former staff member for a United States congresswoman allegedly tried to extort $5,000 out of a Compton marijuana shop, which he claimed would be shut down if he was not paid the money. The man indeed received the money, but the payment came from an undercover FBI agent. [Cal Coast Times]

Michael Kimbrew, 44, has pleaded not guilty to a one count of attempted extortion and one count of receiving a bribe. Kimbrew was reportedly working in the Compton field office of former Rep. Janice Hahn (D-Los Angeles), now a LA County supervisor, when he approached an employee of the marijuana dispensary.

Kimbrew told the employee, the store was violating the law and would be shut down if the owners did not come to an agreement with him, according to the federal indictment. Shortly later, Kimbrew met with the owners of the dispensary inside Compton City Hall and claimed to be working for the FBI.

He said he could “make things happen” by ensuring the store had the proper permits for a payment of $5,000, according to the indictment.

An undercover FBI agent then posed as a partner in the marijuana shop and met with Kimbrew, who again said he could stave off the closure of the dispensary in exchange for $5,000. In a follow-up meeting, Kimbrew allegedly took the $5,000 payment.

Kimbrew has been released from custody on $15,000 bail. If convicted of both charges he faces, Kimbrew could spend a maximum of 18 years in federal prison.

