Four people arrested during Arroyo Grande drug bust

August 3, 2017

Arroyo Grande police seized pills, heroin and methamphetamine after serving a search warrant at a house on Saturday.

Officers arrested two men and two women at a home located at 223 Oro Drive. The male suspects are facing drug charges while the women are accused of other offenses.

Investigators found more than a quarter pound of methamphetamine, 20 grams of tar heroin, 257 Xanax pills and $7,935 in cash, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. Officers arrested Justin Barney, 42, and David Linville, 28, for possession of controlled substances for sale and other drug-related charges.

Paula Young, 47, and Alison Spitzer, 26, were arrested on undisclosed charges. Currently, Linville and Young are in San Luis Obispo County Jail, while Barney and Spitzer are not listed as being in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Linville’s bail is set at $70,000 while Young’s bail is $15,000. Young is facing four charges of violating probation, according to the sheriff’s office.

