Goleta man slices victim’s fingers with a machete

August 28, 2017

Following an argument Friday night, a Goleta man badly sliced a 51-year-old male’s fingers using a machete, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials say the attacker and the victim were acquaintances.

The attack occurred shortly before midnight at a mobile home park in the 900 block of Ward Drive in Goleta. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter but did not manage to locate the suspect, Joseph Bianco, 35.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear.

On Saturday, deputies tracked down Bianco at Goleta Beach and discovered that he was in possession of a credit card that did not belong to him. Deputies arrested Bianco without incident and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misappropriation of lost property.

Authorities are holding Bianco in jail with bail set at $55,000.

