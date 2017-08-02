Grover Beach gets 12 applications for two pot shop slots

August 2, 2017

The city of Grover Beach received 12 applications for the two medical marijuana dispensary permits it plans to issue.

A few of the applicants are local businesses, while others come from around the state of California. City officials will interview the applicants over the next few weeks and will then rank the applicants based on which ones most deserve to win a permit.

Sources in the industry, however, told CalCoastNews that several people have already been promised the two slots.

The two dispensaries are expected to open their doors in early 2018. At least initially, the Grover Beach dispensaries will only serve medical marijuana patients.

But, in January 2018, the state will begin accepting application for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses, and the city may allow pot businesses to cater to all adults, rather than just medical patients.

The Grover Beach Police Department is preparing for the opening of dispensaries by looking to hire a detective who would monitor the pot shops and help them stay in compliance with city ordinances. The dispensaries will have to comply with rules pertaining to odor, safety, security and other issues.

City officials will deliver the rankings of applicants to the council in September. A council hearing on medical marijuana is set for Sept. 5.

