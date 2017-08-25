Judge to Aaron Ochs: ‘Your conduct is troubling’

August 25, 2017

A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge Wednesday admonished Los Osos blogger Aaron Ochs for “inappropriate” behavior and “troubling” conduct for his role as a regular online detractor of CalCoastNews, co-founder and reporter Karen Velie, and her family. [Cal Coast Times]

“You need to step back. Step away,” Judge Charles Crandall told Ochs at the conclusion of a restraining order hearing.

Crandall declined to extend a temporary restraining order originally obtained by Velie following a July 19 incident at the county courthouse.

Ochs admitted during testimony that he had photographed Velie in the courthouse in violation of court rules, and then closely followed Velie down a courthouse hallway while calling out the names of Velie’s daughters. Ochs said he was motivated to name the daughter’s because of information he garnered from a previous financial examination hearing regarding a judgment entered against Velie and reporter Dan Blackburn in a libel suit brought by Charles Tenborg.

