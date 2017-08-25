Judge to Aaron Ochs: ‘Your conduct is troubling’
August 25, 2017
A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge Wednesday admonished Los Osos blogger Aaron Ochs for “inappropriate” behavior and “troubling” conduct for his role as a regular online detractor of CalCoastNews, co-founder and reporter Karen Velie, and her family. [Cal Coast Times]
“You need to step back. Step away,” Judge Charles Crandall told Ochs at the conclusion of a restraining order hearing.
Crandall declined to extend a temporary restraining order originally obtained by Velie following a July 19 incident at the county courthouse.
Ochs admitted during testimony that he had photographed Velie in the courthouse in violation of court rules, and then closely followed Velie down a courthouse hallway while calling out the names of Velie’s daughters. Ochs said he was motivated to name the daughter’s because of information he garnered from a previous financial examination hearing regarding a judgment entered against Velie and reporter Dan Blackburn in a libel suit brought by Charles Tenborg.
I have to wonder what kind of man Aaron is when a Superior Court Judge has instructed him to back off as a result of his behavior and actions towards women??? I do not have all of the facts but in my opinion he definitely entered the wrong door somewhere.
This guy is one sick bastard…and has been for years.
Your case for a restraining order was dismissed. That should have been the headline; that’s the news. You and your attorney, Stew Jenkins, lost. Not a good week for him, either.
Actually, the only loser here is the same guy who’s been a loser for years…Aaron.
Judge Crandall cited that Velie “provided no evidence to show [Aaron Ochs] stalked, harassed or threatened her in any way.”
You were not there at the hearing on Wednesday, but what do facts matter? Did you teach your students to put quotes around statements they heard second hand? Do you understand the meaning of quotation marks?
The judge chastised Ochs for his behavior. He did not say there was no proof, he said the posts were from 2015 and 2016. He also warned Ochs to back off.
No wonder Matt Guerrero’s name was pulled from the potential list of judges.
As a supporter of Ochs’, he along with Mary Lucy, Patti Welsh, Kristen Barneich and Caren Ray should have their heads examined too.
This young man should move out of his parent’s basement, sever ties with Hill and Gibson and seek some professional help.