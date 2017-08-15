Jury hangs 11-1 on whether SLO High grad started computer lab fire

August 15, 2017

One of the three former San Luis Obispo High School student’s accused of burning down the campus computer lab dodged an arson conviction on Monday when a single juror refused to find him guilty. [Tribune]

Last December, a fire destroyed the SLO High computer lab and damaged an adjacent building, causing a total of about $1.8 million in damage. Shortly afterwards, officers arrested three former SLO High students whom they found nearby inside a car belonging to Jacob Lee Ruth.

A trial for Ruth, 20, wrapped up Monday with the jury convicting him of starting a separate fire that destroyed a portable toilet at SLO High days earlier. The jury found Ruth guilty of two counts of burglary and one count of arson.

On the arson charge pertaining to the blaze that destroyed the computer lab, the jury hung 11-1 in favor of convicting Ruth. When Judge Jacquelyn Duffy asked the jury whether the jurors could reach a unanimous agreement, none of the jurors raised their hands.

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether they will retry the case. They have also yet to decide whether they will pursue a county jail or state prison sentence for Ruth’s convictions.

Ruth faces four years and four months behind bars for the three charges on which he was convicted. If he were to be convicted of all four charges, he would face up to eight years in state prison.

On the night of the computer lab fire, officers found an unused road flare with a stick attached to it while searching Ruth’s vehicle. A partially burnt flare of the same model was reportedly lying at a location outside the car.

A court declaration filed by the district attorney’s office stated Michael Benadiba, one of the other defendants, confessed to detectives that all three of the former SLO High students were responsible for the computer lab fire.

But Matt Guerrero, Ruth’s attorney, argued that his client was only responsible for the portable toilet fire and not the computer lab blaze.

A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 to determine whether the prosecution will seek a new trial in Ruth’s case.

