Lawlessness at SLO marijuana festival
August 10, 2017
With billions at stake in San Luis Obispo County’s emerging marijuana industry, questions have been raised about allegations of backroom deals, threats, lawlessness and unequal law enforcement. [Cal Coast Times]
One needs to look no farther than San Luis Obispo’s first marijuana festival in July, to see growers and vendors failing to follow county, state and federal laws regarding events and marijuana sales. Hundreds of people attended and were able to purchase or sample marijuana and marijuana products.
While marijuana is legal under state law, there are requirements for events including permits and following marijuana laws. For example, while medical marijuana is legal, it is not legal to sell pot at festivals.
At last month’s SLO Cup, dozens of venders sold marijuana and edibles such as THC laced gummy bears and brownies. Other venders provided free samples of dabs and pot for signing up with their collectives.
However, several county officials said there were undercover officers who bought illegally sold marijuana and who wore video cameras at the CLO Cup.
Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.
Cops can’t seem to shake their addiction to shaking down marijuana users. Maybe someone should start a 12-step program for them.
Didn’t you know that we now exists in a sanctuary and verything is ok. It doesn’t matter if they break the laws because our politicians have said it’s ok and to leave them alone.
This is just the beginning, you have not seen anything yet. remember that shortly it will be completely legal and the Old West will be alive again.
Maybe law enforcement was out catching criminals; last I heard, we’re in the midst of a opioid epidemic. Why didn’t the undercover officers cite people on the spot?
Ohhh the horror, charge up the electric chairs….Oh my they forgot to get a precious permit. How can anyone expect 100% adherence to state and federal law when the state won’t abide by state or federal law?