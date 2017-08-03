Lightning ignites two fires east of Santa Margarita

August 2, 2017

Two brush fires burning east of Santa Margarita on Wednesday were started by lightning, according to Cal Fire.

At about 10:30 a.m., lightning from a thunderstorm ignited the two fires off Highway 58. The Red Fire, started near Red Hill Road, has burned 450 acres and is 45 percent contained.

The Camatta Fire, ignited near Camatta Creek Road, has torched 70 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Firefighters have stopped the forward spread on both the Red Fire and the Camatta Fire.

Loading...