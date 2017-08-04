Lompoc mayor allegedly said he wants to shoot a councilman

August 4, 2017

While side-by-side at a street fair booth, the mayor of Lompoc allegedly arranged his fingers in the shape of gun, pointed his hand at a fellow councilman and said he wanted to shoot him in the head. The incident prompted a police investigation that resulted in no action.

On Thursday, Audrey Mosby, the wife of Councilman Jim Mosby, posted a description of the incident on the Lompoc Valley Forum Facebook group. On July 21, both Mayor Bob Lingl and her husband were working at a city booth at the Old Town Market, Audrey Mosby said.

Mosby and Lingl were engaged in conversations with different individuals, but the councilman was listening to the mayor’s interaction, Audrey Mosby wrote. The mayor was asked what he wanted to do about something.

“That’s when the mayor makes a gun finger turned towards Jim and says I’d like to shoot him in the head!!, Audrey Mosby said. “He was shocked and asked Bob, did you really just do that? Then Jim turns to the woman and asked did you see that?

“She then replied by making the gun gesture and waiving in the air! Jim turned back to Bob and said “Bob there’s just some things you don’t ever say!” His response was I meant like with the marshmallow gun!”

Mosby later filed a police report at his wife’s insistence. The councilman spoke to the police chief and city attorney, and they agreed the gesture was not a good thing to do, she stated.

Audrey Mosby said she made the incident public because she wanted to get feedback from the community on what, if anything, should be done.

Shortly after the description of the incident was posted, Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh issued a press release stating the city’s police department conducted a brief investigation and determined no crime occurred. The police department considers the incident a closed matter, Walsh stated.

