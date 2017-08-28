Man breaks into SLO homes, stun guns 69-year-old

August 28, 2017

A possible serial thief from Oceano was caught breaking into two different homes in San Luis Obispo Sunday morning. The suspect pulled a knife on the first resident and deployed a stun gun on a 69-year-old man in the second home, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police officers arrived in the area of the 600 block of Grand Avenue and found three witnesses chasing the suspect. Police then stopped and questioned Marcus Anthony Frazier, a 31-year-old transient from Oceano.

Witnesses said Frazier was caught burglarizing a home in the 1900 block of McCollum Street. Frazier then allegedly brandished a knife toward the resident and fled out the door of the home.

Several moments later, multiple residents got together and went outside to search for the suspect.

Meanwhile, Frazier entered another home, this time in the 1800 block of McCollum Street, where he was caught stealing, according to police. Frazier then deployed a stun gun on a 69-year-old man and ran out the door.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. When Frazier exited the second home, the residents who were searching for him spotted him and gave chase.

When officers arrested Frazier, he had multiple car keys in his possession. One of the keys was for a vehicle parked nearby that had recently been reported stolen in Atascadero.

Officers investigated further and determined Frazier may be responsible for additional thefts in the Atascadero area.

Police booked Frazier in San Luis Obispo County Jail on two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery and charges of assault with a deadly weapon, use of a stun gun, possession of stolen property and elder abuse. Frazier will remain in jail, where he is being held without bail.

