Man charged with torching SLO hotel room
August 3, 2017
San Luis Obispo police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly set fire to his room at the Lamplighter Inn.
Shortly after 8 p.m., an employee of the inn on Monterey Street reported a guest was banging on walls and screaming curse words. Police arrived and found that Christopher Donerik Avila, 47, in a room where a fire had been started that damaged furniture and the carpet.
Police arrested Avila and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of arson of an inhabited structure. He is being held on $25,000 bail.
If convicted, Avila faces 16 months to three years in jail.
