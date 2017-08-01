Man killed in head-on crash with semi at highways 41 and 46 “Y”
August 1, 2017
For at least the seventh time this year, a person died in a car crash near the Highway 41 and Highway 46 “Y.”
On Monday night, a man driving an Acura Integra slammed head-on into a semi-truck while trying to pass a vehicle in an unsafe manner on westbound Highway 46 about one mile east of the intersection with Highway 41, according to the CHP. The Acura caught on fire following the collision.
Good Samaritans pulled the driver out of the burning car, but he did not survive. The semi-truck also caught fire, but the driver escaped uninjured.
The flames also spread to nearby vegetation. Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly contained the blaze.
A third vehicle, a Honda Civic, drover over debris from the crash, causing the car to leak fuel.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine whether the victim was driving impaired.
Authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the victim. The car he was driving had Arizona license plates.
We arrived just after this accident and had to pull over and wait for CHP/Fire Dept to arrive. I am fairly certain that this is the same Acura Integra that passed us, (heading Westbound) then passed 2 semis off of the road on the shoulder of the highway ahead of us, and sped ahead extremely fast. So sad, but grateful he did not harm my family or anyone else while driving so recklessly.
Channel 12 showed the accident map at the first eastbound Shandon exit on Hwy 46, about where you exit to Judge Clarke’s chapel on the hill. Channel 6 said it was “east” of Hwy 41/46 “Y”. That would not be near any intersection.
The press needs to ask the CHP more specific questions and not to assume anything. They might also look at their map with North at the top.
You can go the CHP accident web page and click on the accident. There are GPS co-ordinates on the page. If you click on those a map will appear showing exactly where the accident is. You also have the ability to click on satellite and a photo of the location will be shown.
That would be expecting a lot.