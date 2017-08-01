Man killed in head-on crash with semi at highways 41 and 46 “Y”

August 1, 2017

For at least the seventh time this year, a person died in a car crash near the Highway 41 and Highway 46 “Y.”

On Monday night, a man driving an Acura Integra slammed head-on into a semi-truck while trying to pass a vehicle in an unsafe manner on westbound Highway 46 about one mile east of the intersection with Highway 41, according to the CHP. The Acura caught on fire following the collision.

Good Samaritans pulled the driver out of the burning car, but he did not survive. The semi-truck also caught fire, but the driver escaped uninjured.

The flames also spread to nearby vegetation. Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly contained the blaze.

A third vehicle, a Honda Civic, drover over debris from the crash, causing the car to leak fuel.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine whether the victim was driving impaired.

Authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the victim. The car he was driving had Arizona license plates.

Loading...