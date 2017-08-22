Marijuana grow sparks house fire in Morro Bay

An electrical malfunction at a Morro Bay marijuana grow on Monday sparked a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged two homes, according to the city’s fire department.

The fire broke out at approximately 2:13 a.m. in a garage in the 2800 block of Fir Avenue.

Overhead electrical wires that were burned through and lying on the ground near the garage created an obstacle for firefighters. But, fire personnel contained the blaze and extinguished it by 2:55 a.m.

Still, the fire destroyed the garage and caused minor to moderate damage to two adjacent homes. PG&E workers put a halt to the electrical hazard by 3:20 a.m.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by the misuse and overloading of electrical circuits, adapters and cords in order to power an indoor marijuana grow. Morro Bay police are continuing an investigation into the blaze.

Three engines, two command vehicles and 11 fire personnel responded to the blaze. Morro Bay firefighters received help from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Morro Bay fire officials stress to residents the importance of proper use of electrical cords, power strips and adapters. Electrical issues is one of the most common causes of fire deaths and injuries nationwide, according to the fire department.

