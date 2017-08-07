Morro Bay considering allowing two marijuana dispensaries

August 7, 2017

At a hearing on Tuesday, the Morro Bay City Council will discuss the possibility of allowing two medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the coastal city.

A council subcommittee consisting of Councilman Robert “Red” Davis and Councilwoman Marlys McPherson has recommended Morro Bay permit a maximum of two brick and mortar dispensaries. The council will hear that recommendation, as well as suggestions on other marijuana business regulations, during Tuesday’s hearing.

Morro Bay city staff is asking the council to either develop an ordinance regulating marijuana business activity or adopt a moratorium on pot businesses that would effectively postpone the decision on pot regulations until after Jan. 1, 2018. Next year, the state of California will begin issuing licenses for recreational marijuana businesses, something to which Morro Bay officials appear to be opposed.

Davis and McPherson are recommending the city adopt a firm ban on recreational marijuana businesses. Likewise, they are calling for bans on marijuana manufacturing and testing businesses.

The council subcommittee, though, is proposing allowing marijuana delivery services to operate in Morro Bay subject to city permits.

Other recommendations from Davis and McPherson include maintaining an existing ban on personal outdoor cultivation of marijuana and banning all commercial cultivation of cannabis. Likewise, the two council members suggest regulating the packaging of marijuana edibles so that they can be clearly distinguished from other food products.

Morro Bay recently held a community workshop and a public forum to gauge the sentiments of city residents on marijuana businesses. At the workshop, Morro Bay residents indicated they support having medical marijuana dispensaries and delivery services, while they are less supportive of recreational pot businesses.

The city previously had a brick and mortar medical marijuana dispensary. However, law enforcement raided the dispensary in 2007 and shut down the business.

