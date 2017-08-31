Paso Robles High parts ways with new football coach after first game

Just one game into the season and months after hiring him, Paso Robles High School is parting ways with its head football coach, Larry Grant, a former NFL linebacker.

The Paso Robles Unified School District hired Grant following a months-long controversy over a locker room incident that led to the ouster of longtime Bearcat head coach Rich Schimke. Last October, Schimke was filmed licking or pretending to lick syrup out of the belly of a 17-year-old player.

Now school district officials are refraining from disclosing the reason for Grant’s sudden departure. They say Grant and the district mutually agreed to part ways.

Grant, too, is refraining from explaining his departure. Some media have speculated Grant’s quick exit from the North County coaching position could relate to two of his relatives reportedly transferring into Paso Robles High under questionable circumstances in order to play football.

The former NFL player, who has a sizable Twitter following, tweeted a statement thanking Paso Robles High.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Paso Robles High School for the opportunity to serve as head coach for their prestigious school.

“I’ve gained some amazing relationship with my players at the high school level and even many kids in the youth here in Paso Robles. I wish the team and their new coach all the best going forward for the rest of the season.

“My family and I are very excited about our future as we pursue new opportunities in the great state of California and all over America. Keep us in your prayers… I will keep you posted.

“God Bless.”

Last Friday, Paso Robles High lost its first and only game with Grant as its head coach. The Bearcats were defeated 12-7 by Lemoore.

J.R. Reynolds, Paso Robles’s offensive coordinator, has taken over as interim head coach.

