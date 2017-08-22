Police searching for kidnapped boy after deadly shooting in Santa Maria

August 22, 2017

Santa Maria police issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped following a fatal shooting Monday night.

Daniel Morozov is likely in the company of Konstantin Morozov, 48, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. According to the alert, there is an extraordinary threat to life or property, and special attention should be paid to international airports and border crossings.

On Monday night, officers found a dead body after arriving at the scene of a shooting at at 230 N. College Drive. The victim was a woman, though authorities have yet to disclose her identity.

Police describe the missing boy as white, 4 feet 5 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The older Morozov is described as white, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The last vehicle in which the Morozovs were spotted was a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback with the license plate number 7JGG242.

