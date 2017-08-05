Did Russia hack the U.S. election?

August 5, 2017

By JAMES DUENOW

Suppose the Russians stole the election for Trump. It would happen like this:

They would bring in a group of their techie experts, perhaps a dozen or so. Having carefully studied the voting and election process, they selected certain districts in certain states where they would send their experts and hack the voting machines to switch votes to Trump.

They would do just enough of them to get Trump through the Electoral College and into the White House.

Trump and his compatriots knew of the Russian conspiracy and cooperated with it. Thus when Trump got to the White House he is basically Putin’s lackey. We don’t know entirely how Putin will cash in on this but he’s probably already is somehow doing so.

Both the United States and Putin understand that because they are nuclear powers there will be no World War II type war. Maybe some of their small allies or dependent countries will engage in smaller fights or civil wars, but always local or regional fights.

The Russians understand that conflict now will be in the cyber world. They will hack our industries, business, financial world and elections.

Putin would like to get lackies into office like Trump, in all democracies. Since Putin is already reportedly the richest man in the world (200 billion), he wants to be the most powerful. He plans to do this by cyber warfare.

I believe we will eventually win that war, too, once our government understands the threat. We will prevail when they provide the resources for our intelligence techie people to fully engage in the fight.

We will win because our people are better educated, trained, experienced and motivated. There’s no way a techie working at the direction of the tyrant would be as motivated as one defending a free democracy.

Though Russia has a huge landmass, covering 11 time zones, it has an economy smaller than individual states like California, New York, Texas and others.

In fact, since Putin understands the nature of modern warfare, he spends only about 10 percent of what the United States wastes on the World War II type military.

We really need to stop spending all our money (about 650 billion per year) on the military. But unfortunately’ we are in the clutches of the military industrial complex that Eisenhower warned us about.

Too many people are getting rich and powerful in this way in our growing Plutocracy. For this reason cutting military spending and putting our resources into fighting the cyber war is politically very hard.

For a politician to call for severe cuts in funding to the military would probably be virtual suicide. Since the U.S. Defense Department also wisely puts bases or arms suppliers in almost every congressional district, a call for cuts would also result in the loss of local jobs – a “No, No” for a politician.

So why is the White House in such a panic over the Russia investigation? Because they know the election was stolen for Trump. They are afraid the special investigation will expose this fact.

What can we do? Write our representatives and tell them to shift resources from fighter planes, aircraft carriers and such to the experts in the cyber war.

If we do so, we might well prevent future stolen elections by our cyber enemy. Of course, none of this will happen until Trump is out of the White House.

He must go!

Jim Duenow has lived in San Luis Obispo County for 50 years. He is a civil trial lawyer, now semi-retired, who has served on multiple San Luis Obispo City commissions and committees.

Loading...