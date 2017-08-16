Sanitation district awards controversial administrator life-time benefits

August 16, 2017

The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District Board agreed to provide life-time medical benefits for former administrator Gerhardt Hubner and his family along with a $37,500 severance, following just 16 months on the job. The award occurred while Hubner was battling allegations he misappropriated public funds. [Cal Coast Times]

Hubner was hired in April 2016. He received more than $16,000 a month in salary and benefits until his Aug. 3 resignation.

Last week, activist Julie Tacker asked the board to rescind Hubner’s resignation and fire him for cause for allegedly misappropriating funds. Shortly after he was hired, Hubner paid himself $3,500 for relocation expenses that the board never approved.

“The board should rescind the separation agreement and terminate Hubner for cause,” Tacker said. “Taking the funds without a formal agreement is tantamount to stealing.”

