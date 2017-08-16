Sanitation district awards controversial administrator life-time benefits
August 16, 2017
The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District Board agreed to provide life-time medical benefits for former administrator Gerhardt Hubner and his family along with a $37,500 severance, following just 16 months on the job. The award occurred while Hubner was battling allegations he misappropriated public funds. [Cal Coast Times]
Hubner was hired in April 2016. He received more than $16,000 a month in salary and benefits until his Aug. 3 resignation.
Last week, activist Julie Tacker asked the board to rescind Hubner’s resignation and fire him for cause for allegedly misappropriating funds. Shortly after he was hired, Hubner paid himself $3,500 for relocation expenses that the board never approved.
“The board should rescind the separation agreement and terminate Hubner for cause,” Tacker said. “Taking the funds without a formal agreement is tantamount to stealing.”
Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.
If this is true, then someone needs to apologize for misappropriating even more taxpayer dollars. Absolutely ludicrous! Reprehensible!
I don’t know how accurate this report is, but if it’s true some people should be flogged…where on earth can you get lifetime benefits working such a short period on the job?
Where is it showing that Hubner was awarded life-time medical?