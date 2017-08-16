Front Page  »  

Sanitation district awards controversial administrator life-time benefits

August 16, 2017

Gerhardt Hubner

The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District Board agreed to provide life-time medical benefits for former administrator Gerhardt Hubner and his family along with a $37,500 severance, following just 16 months on the job. The award occurred while Hubner  was battling allegations he misappropriated public funds. [Cal Coast Times]

Hubner was hired in April 2016. He received more than $16,000 a month in salary and benefits until his Aug. 3 resignation.

Last week, activist Julie Tacker asked the board to rescind Hubner’s resignation and fire him for cause for allegedly misappropriating funds. Shortly after he was hired, Hubner paid himself $3,500 for relocation expenses that the board never approved.

“The board should rescind the separation agreement and terminate Hubner for cause,” Tacker said. “Taking the funds without a formal agreement is tantamount to stealing.”

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.







Loading...
Related:


3 Comments

  1. diana68 says:
    08/16/2017 at 4:18 pm

    If this is true, then someone needs to apologize for misappropriating even more taxpayer dollars. Absolutely ludicrous! Reprehensible!

    (9) 9 Total Votes - 9 up - 0 down
  2. rjakelian says:
    08/16/2017 at 4:12 pm

    I don’t know how accurate this report is, but if it’s true some people should be flogged…where on earth can you get lifetime benefits working such a short period on the job?

    (11) 11 Total Votes - 11 up - 0 down
  3. ajdury says:
    08/16/2017 at 3:24 pm

    Where is it showing that Hubner was awarded life-time medical?

    (3) 3 Total Votes - 3 up - 0 down

Leave a Comment




Comment Guidelines
﻿