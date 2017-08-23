Santa Maria fugitive shot and killed in LA, child rescued

August 23, 2017

After allegedly murdering his ex-wife, a Santa Maria man fled authorities with the estranged couple’s 9-year-old. But, police tracked down the murder suspect in Los Angles, where they shot and killed the man. [Cal Coast Times]

Around 6:45 p.m., Los Angeles police confronted Konstantin Morozov, 48, as he was leaving a friend’s home in Encino with his son, Daniel Morozov. Konstantin Morozov was armed with a handgun when officers shot and killed him.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, Morozov allegedly shot dead his ex-wife, Natalia Morozova. Santa Maria police then issued an Amber Alert for the 9-year-old boy, who is a third grader.

After receiving a tip that Konstantin Morozov might be in Tarzana, the FBI informed the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers kept Morozov under surveillance at a condominium near the border of Encino and Tarzana until he left with his son.

Police managed to avoid injuring the boy during the shooting. The child is now in protective custody.

Santa Maria police detectives have ventured down to Los Angeles, where they are conducting a follow-up investigation on the case.

