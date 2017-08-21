SLO County coroner’s findings questioned again

August 21, 2017

San Luis Obispo County’s embattled medical examiner has again come under scrutiny for a questionable cause of death ruling, this time pertaining to a young woman he says died of an LSD overdose.

Over the last couple years, CalCoastNews reported Dr. Gary Alan Walter, SLO County’s contract medical examiner, drove under the influence and crashed his car on the way to perform an autopsy and ruled that the jail death of Andrew Holland was natural, even though deputies strapped him in a restraint chair for 36 hours before he died.

The state has been seeking to revoke Walter’s medical license because of the DUI incident, and the medical examiner is also named in a wrongful death lawsuit over a man who died in Lemoore police custody.

The Tribune is now reporting that a pair of experts in the fields of pharmacology and psychiatry are disputing Walter’s findings in the case of the alleged LSD overdose.

Early in the morning on May 28, Baylee Ybarra Gatlin was transported from a music festival at Lake San Antonio to Twin Cities Community Hospital, where she died shortly later. Walter performed an autopsy and ruled that Gatlin’s cause of death was LSD toxicity.

Dr. David E. Nichols, a pharmacologist and medical chemist, and Dr. Charles Grob, a professor at the UCLA School of Medicine and the Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, both said they are not aware of any cases of LSD medically causing deaths, though individuals under the influence of the drug have died in accidents or suicides.

The pair of medical experts said substances other than LSD are more likely to have caused Gatlin’s death, and Walter’s team failed to identify them.

A toxicology report conducted following Gatlin’s death revealed a low level of LSD and no other illegal drugs in her system. Two blood samples showed .22 nanograms per milliliter and .47 nanograms per milliliter of LSD in Gatlin’s system.

Nichols and Grob said those amounts do not constitute an overdose nor a toxic amount of LSD.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office replied by saying Gatlin had a much higher level of LSD in her blood during the 12 hours before her death. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said his agency stands by their expert, Walter, and his conclusion.

Previously, the sheriff’s office said it is planning on replacing Walter with a new medical examiner. Walter’s contract with SLO County expired at the end of June, and he has since remained on the job on a month-to-month basis.

Loading...