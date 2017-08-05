SLO County refuses to release jail video tapes

August 5, 2017

San Luis Obispo County officials have refused to release 100 hours of jailhouse surveillance footage that documents the last 48 hours of Andrew Holland’s life through several cameras.

Last week, the SLO County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay $5 million to Holland’s family. Holland died after jail guards left him strapped in a chair for more than 46 hours.

For years, staffers at the county jail have failed to comply with state and federal laws regarding the treatment of mentally ill inmates, according to jail inspection reports.

Following the settlement agreement, the county released a press release that contradicts the video recordings of Andrew Holland’s death, said Paula Canny, attorney for the Holland family. Canny asked members of the media to request the video and report the facts.

In response to a CalCoastNews public records request, County Council Rita Neal wrote that the county would not be releasing the videos.

Neal contends that the videos are exempt from public disclosure because the recording is part of an ongoing investigation and also are part of the jail’s security files used for correctional purposes.

Loading...