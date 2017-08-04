SLO jail slapped with another torture claim

August 4, 2017

He called 911 wanting help. Instead, in a claim filed against the county, Jeremiah Mobley says he was hog tied, tormented, stripped naked, berated and belittled by staffers at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. The jail has one of the highest per-capita death rates in the United States. [Cal Coast Times]

Days before the county announced a $5 million payment to the family of Andrew Holland who died after being strapped naked in a restraint chair for more than 46 hours, Mobley filed a claim against the county for assault, battery and torture.

While in county custody, even though Mobley was prone on a concrete floor in the fetal position, correctional staffers entered Mobley’s cell and placed his hands in cuffs.

The guards then dragged Mobley out of the cell, placed his legs in a wrap restraint, put a helmet on his head and hooked his handcuffs to the leg restraints essentially hog-tying him in the front, and then placed him back in the cell, the claim reads.

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.

Loading...