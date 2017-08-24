SLO man arrested for death threat against vigil organizers

August 24, 2017

Police arrested a San Luis Obispo man for posting a death threat on Facebook targeting the organizers of the vigil held in SLO in the aftermath of the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Daniel Joshua Phares, 45, admitted to writing the death threat, San Luis Obispo police say. [SLO Tribune]

Phares authored the threat last Thursday, the day of the vigil that aimed to unite the local community against hate and racially charged violence. Phares later deleted the post, but police captured screen shots of the threat before the suspect removed it.

The threat was posted in a thread of comments under a Facebook post announcing the vigil.

When officers contacted Phares, he admitted to writing the Facebook post and said he was venting his frustration, Sgt. Chad Pfarr said. Phares said he later had second thoughts about the Facebook post and deleted it.

Pfarr said Phares was basically sick of views opposing to his own, and he said he thought it was better to vent than actually do something about his frustration. The comment constituted a crime because it included a threat and caused immediate fear and danger for the vigil organizers, Pfarr said.

No one else was involved in the threats. It is unclear which specific individuals, if any, were targeted, but officers worked with the three main organizers of the vigil while conducting their investigation.

Officers arrested Phares and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of making a criminal threat. Phares has since posted bail and been released.

Prosecutors have yet to decide what charges to file. Phares is due in San Luis Obispo court for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 31.

Court records show he does not have a criminal history in SLO County.

