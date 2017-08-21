SLO police chase men spray painting train cars

August 21, 2017

Witnesses spotted two men tagging the cars of a train that was stopped in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department sent officers to the area of the railroad tracks near Industrial Way. Officers arrived to find two male suspects spray painting the cars of a train that was stopped on the tracks, a SLOPD press release states.

As police tried to contact the suspects, the men fled in different directions.

Officers searched several neighborhoods and found one of the suspects blocks away from the scene. They arrested him after a foot pursuit.

Melquiedes Anastacio Rodriguez, 24, of santa Maria was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony vandalism and resisting arrest. Rodriguez remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000.

Union Pacific Railroad officials estimate the vandalism resulted in about $10,000 worth of damage. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the incident or the outstanding suspect call the police department at (805) 781-7313.

