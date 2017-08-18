SLO police find toddler in home with drugs and a gun

August 18, 2017

Drugs, cash, a gun and a toddler turned up during a parole search that San Luis Obispo police detectives conducted at a mobile home Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., detectives served a warrant at Angel Resendez and Amanda Bunker’s home in the Silver City Mobile Home Park at 3860 South Higuera Street. Both Resendez, 37, and Bunker, 34, were home at the time, as was Bunker’s 2-year-old son.

During the search, detectives discovered about one pound of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of cocaine, one ounce of heroin, more than $9,000 and a loaded handgun. Officers arrested Resendez and Bunker for possession of narcotics for sale and child endangerment.

Child Welfare Services took custody of the 2-year-old boy.

Police booked Resendez in SLO County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession of cocaine and heroin for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and child endangerment. Additionally, Resendez was charged with violating parole, and authorities placed a hold on him.

Officers booked Bunker in jail on charges of possession of cocaine and heroin for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment.

Both Resendez and Bunker remain in custody with their bail set at $100,000 each.

