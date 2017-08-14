SLO prowler spotted but not arrested
August 14, 2017
After San Luis Obispo police circulated a video of a prowler who was caught on camera lurking on the porch of a home early Friday morning, a reader of Cal Coast Times spotted the man and officers came out to the scene. The incident ended with a couple citations but no arrest. [Cal Coast Times]
On Sunday, officers arrived at the Sands Inn & Suites on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo where they found Stephen Maier, of Arroyo Grande. Police searched Maier’s vehicle and found the shirt containing an image of a panda that the prowler was wearing in the surveillance video.
Officers confiscated the shirt and issued Maier a citation for possession of paraphernalia and then released the Arroyo Grande man. Maier denied being the person who was caught on the surveillance camera, a witness said.
On Friday, officers also took two reports of thefts from unlocked cars in the vicinity of the prowler. Police did not find any of the stolen items, which included a camera, clothing sunglasses and two chargers, when they searched Maier’s car.
