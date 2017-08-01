Templeton woman breaks her legs after going airborne on Highway 101

A 54-year-old Templeton woman lost control of her pickup truck on Highway 101, went airborne and slammed into an overpass in Atascadero. The woman suffered broken legs in the wreck.

At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, Melissa Diane Gootkin was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Highway 101 approaching San Anselmo Road when she made an unsafe turning movement toward the east shoulder, and her vehicle began to drive on the strip between the highway and the San Anselmo exit, according to the CHP.

The Silverado then became airborne, collided with the San Anselmo Road overpass and rolled toward the northbound lanes. The vehicle came to a rest in a northbound lane facing south.

Gootkin was pinned inside the vehicle. Multiple good Samaritans came to her aide until emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Fire personnel extricated Gootkin and transported her to a local hospital.

Gootkin is not suspected of driving impaired. The crash remains under investigation.

