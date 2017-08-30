Two people run over and killed on the Cuesta Grade

August 30, 2017

Two passengers were ejected from a car that crashed on the Cuesta Grade Tuesday night, then run over by other vehicles and killed. [KCOY]

Additionally, the person who was driving the car suffered major injuries, and another passenger was slightly injured. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The deceased victims are believed to have been in their late teens or early 20s and from the Central Valley. They were not wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the vehicle was headed southbound on Highway 101 about halfway down the Cuesta Grade when the driver lost control, slammed into a dirt embankment and then hit the concrete center divider, causing the two victims to be thrown from the vehicle.

At least two other vehicles ran over the victims’ bodies after they were ejected. Officials have yet to release the identities of the victims.

