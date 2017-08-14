Witness of Holland’s death files claim against SLO County
In another claim against the San Luis Obispo County Jail, a woman repeats allegations that jail staffed laughed and joked after a mentally ill man died on the concrete floor of a jail cell. [Cal Coast News]
Days before the county announced a $5 million settlement to the family of Andrew Holland, a man who died a torturous death in the county jail, Sherry Roy, 52, filed a claim against the county. Roy alleges guards locked her in a jail cell and ordered her to clean up the blood, urine and feces in the cell where Holland had been strapped naked in a restraint chair for more than 46 hours. During that time, guards did not release Holland to use the restroom.
After almost two full days in the restraint chair, guards turned the restraint chair over and dumped Holland on the ground before they moved Holland to a neighboring cell.
Parkinson needs to go, as do the officers directly involved with this latest murder. They were allowed to continue because there was no consequences from previous abuses. At this point those above Parkinson’s should start being held accountable as well. Maybe some prison time for the officers involved may help them absorb how their inhumane and despicable deprivation has consequences. Simply implementing new rules is not enough. This is not just a tragedy or an accident, it was deliberate.
This story just proves what anyone can easily deduce:
Holland’s death was not the result of improper or incomplete training. Neither was it due to staff being over-worked, or some story about how funding needs to increase, etc.
No….Hollands death was due to cruel indifference to human life. You can’t train cruelty and contempt for human life out of a person. Such people usually go to jail! One way or the other…..either way they’re criminals, no matter which uniform they wear at the jail.
Cruel people, who torture people and then laugh work in our jail. These people are paid with our tax dollars and will NOT be fired. They will be given raises instead.
Like I’ve said so many times before: Nobles and serfs. This is predictable human behavior.
If you create a class of people who are above the laws they enforce and enjoy all kinds of special rights and privileges far beyond what the serfs enjoy, such a situation attracts sociopaths, psychopaths and other sick individuals who do harm to other human beings for sport and money.
Nothing is new here. Well, nothing except the supine, submissive position serfs take when faced with such news. At one time we were free people and acted like it. Now, we just keep quiet and hope we don’t end up in jail, getting tortured, etc.
Survival techniques:
1. don’t call police! If Holland hadn’t called, he’d still be alive.
2. don’t talk to police. If they’re having a bad day, they can beat you, taze you, or kill you without recourse.
3. don’t offer to help police. Stay away from them. All encounters with police are potentially deadly encounters. They aren’t there to help, they are there to enforce.
Don’t ever forget that.
There is some truth to what you say but you are making a way-to-broad generalization. Not all cops (or jailers) are like this. In fact, a majority in this area are not. My big problem is that the ones who are don’t suffer the consequences for their actions that anyone else would expect. Also, the good cops don’t help to deal with the bad ones for the most part. They either sit quietly on the sidelines or, in a few cases, actively protect the bad boys.
As I understand from what I read, the jail restraint area was empty. Typically volunteers perform similar clean up at the Animal Regulation Kennels on a daily basis. Was Sherry Roy a County Employee or under the custody of the Sheriff Department? Either way somebody needed to perform the task and if we can have prisoners perform such details, great. Certainly sanitation PPE was provided, if not? Break out the check book again for forced placement without training in a dangerous health risk environment. Maybe we can send all of our prisoners to San Bernardino and get them back after they are risk appropriate for our county. Our risk factor may have something to do with the Attorney Quotient, attorneys / population or simply put, “we gots to follow the stinkin rules.’