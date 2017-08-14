Witness of Holland’s death files claim against SLO County

In another claim against the San Luis Obispo County Jail, a woman repeats allegations that jail staffed laughed and joked after a mentally ill man died on the concrete floor of a jail cell. [Cal Coast News]

Days before the county announced a $5 million settlement to the family of Andrew Holland, a man who died a torturous death in the county jail, Sherry Roy, 52, filed a claim against the county. Roy alleges guards locked her in a jail cell and ordered her to clean up the blood, urine and feces in the cell where Holland had been strapped naked in a restraint chair for more than 46 hours. During that time, guards did not release Holland to use the restroom.

After almost two full days in the restraint chair, guards turned the restraint chair over and dumped Holland on the ground before they moved Holland to a neighboring cell.

