Woman gets year in jail for accessory to murder, faces deportation

August 4, 2017

The wife of the man accused of killing a 43-year-old Santa Maria resident outside a bar in Orcutt received a one-year jail sentence for accessory to murder.

Mayra Perez, 29, pleaded no contest in June to being an accessory to murder after the fact and aiding and abetting. In addition to 365 days in the Santa Barbara County Jail, she received five years of probation.

Perez is likely to be released from jail quickly since she has received credit for 304 days served. However, Perez is in the United States illegally and is currently under an immigration detainer, so she may be deported after getting out of jail.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on March 4, Perez’s husband, 35-year-old Jonathan David Highley, allegedly shot and killed Anthony Steven San Juan outside Elmer’s Bar in Old Town Orcutt. Highley fled the scene following the shooting but was taken into custody around 9 a.m. as he was leaving his home with his wife and four children.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Perez along with Highley, and child protective services took custody of the couple’s children before turning them over to relatives.

Shortly following the killing, Highley called Perez, who was visiting family in Merced. Perez drove home, did laundry, acted as a lookout and moved the murder weapon, prosecutors said. Perez was also accused of lying to police during two separate interviews.

Highley’s murder case is still ongoing. He pleaded not guilty to murder and assault with a firearm and is due back in court on Aug. 23.

