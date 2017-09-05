3,000 gallons of sewage spills in Paso Robles

September 5, 2017

A private sewer lateral pipeline burst in Paso Robles Monday afternoon, resulting in about 3,000 gallons of sewage spilling onto city streets.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the spill was reported at 351 Lark Drive, according to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health. The sewage spilled onto the street and then flowed into a storm drain on Sherwood Road.

Paso Robles utilities staffers who came out to the scene said the spill was caused by a blockage of the private sewer line. Though the cleanup and repairs are the responsibility of the property owner, the city utilities department helped mitigate the effects to public health by removing sewage from the road and disinfecting the area.

It is unlikely that any person came in direct contact with the sewage that spilled.

