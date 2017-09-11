Boy killed in crash on Highway 101 near Buellton

A van transporting eight people rolled over on Highway 101 near Buellton Sunday night, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring several others.

During the lightning strikes, at about 11 p.m., the van rolled just south of the Highway 154 intersection. Another vehicle then flipped as its driver tried to avoid the van, which rolled into the center divider.

It is unclear how many people suffered injuries and to what extent they were injured. Rain was reportedly falling when the two vehicles wrecked.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim.

