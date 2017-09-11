California to ban drone marijuana deliveries
September 11, 2017
The state of California is preparing licensing regulations for marijuana businesses, and an initial plan for the rollout of commercial cannabis rules calls for prohibiting the transport of pot by drones and other unmanned devices.
California’s Bureau of Cannabis Controls is responsible for crafting marijuana business licensing regulations. Last week, the agency released proposed regulations, which include rules on transporting marijuana.
As proposed, the state would ban the transportation of marijuana by aircraft, watercraft, rail, drone, human powered vehicles and unmanned vehicles. The Bureau of Cannabis Controls is calling for all marijuana products to be transported inside commercial vehicles or trailers.
Additionally, the bureau’s rules would require pot distributors to obtain licenses and submit proof of ownership of a vehicle or a valid lease, as well as proof of insurance and identifying information about the vehicles in which they will be transporting marijuana.
Vehicles used to transport pot products would have to contain a box that can be locked and secured inside the car or trailer. The regulations would require that marijuana products be locked in the box during transport, and the vehicle would have to be locked and secured when left unattended.
State regulators likewise plan on mandating that only licensed distributors and their employees be inside a vehicle that is transporting cannabis for deliveries. Furthermore, individuals must be 21 years or older to be inside a vehicle transporting commercial pot, according to the proposed regulations.
California plans to begin issuing licenses to marijuana businesses early next year.
Anyone that is familiar with drones understands the range and line of sight requirements negate all of their arguments. are those that draft the proposals paid by the hour to include things?
A ban on delivering via a bike? How do they think of this stuff? I surprised they did not also ban deliveries by teleportation. Maybe I shouldn’t be giving them ideas.
Good idea (Sarc). Make it as difficult and impractical as possible to have legal marijuana in the state and guess what you get. Illegal weed. Just another case of over regulation in the golden state for no good reason other than to employ more bureaucrats that really don’t believe we can handle legal weed to start with. This only serves to ensure the a thriving black market. Just legalize it already and stop adding useless regulations.
It appears that those who disagree with the voters’ decision to legalize marijuana are going to go to any lengths they can to make it impractical. Over-regulation via zoning, taxation and permits and, now, transportation restrictions are likely just the beginning. I wonder what other barriers they will think up next.
Marijuana legalization didn’t get enough votes simply because the stoners came to the polls. There are a lot of us who think the downsides of pot use are not enough to justify the downsides of prohibition. Quit trying to overturn the will of the voters. Do we have to use the initiative process to micro-manage the legalization and regulation process? Do you really want that too? Accept reality and make reasonable regulations (they are needed) that will allow reasonable use.
By the way, no distribution via “human-powered vehicles?” Are you worried that some toddler on a trike will be hired to go door-to-door or are you just against “green energy” policies like bicycle couriers when they don’t fit your agenda? What about pedestrians?
USPS doesnt even use delivery drones, still not sure if Amazon.com is there yet, so its kinda funny to think there was a serious request by the cannabis delivery industry (a VERY new industry) to do this. This is too funny!
I have to laugh at this one and I don’t even smoke the stuff. What a compromise, they may as well agree to not using a stork to make deliveries too. On a serious note, the County need not permit a grow on private land which is under a Federal jurisdiction umbrella, my concern stems from the liabilities that we the public may have to fund (in lieu of road maintenance) for a mismanagement claim against the County. I don’t know who would file the claim, the permitted or the Federal Government or both. Example: The USFS is Federal and although their may be private land within the USFS boundaries, fire suppression is funded by the USFS. Currently there is a problem with selling cannabis at a pharmacy because of Federal jurisdiction issues, as I understand, so if that be true any Federal jurisdiction is an issue.
Drones should not be used for deliveries, period. Can you imagine if there were as many drones in the air as cars? Or even as many as planes? This world is more chaotic by the second.