Driver leads officers on chase from Nipomo to Templeton

September 13, 2017

A 25-year-old Apple Valley man, who was allegedly transporting methamphetamine and a loaded short-barreled rifle, led authorities on a chase from Nipomo to Templeton Monday night. [KSBY]

The chase began shortly before 11 p.m. when San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies initially pursued Brandon Malterer, who was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on Highway 101 in South County. Deputies gave up pursuit and handed the chase off to the CHP, whose officers picked it up at approximately 11:01 p.m. around South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.

Officers followed Malterer through San Luis Obispo, up the Cuesta Grade and beyond Santa Margarita. The CHP deployed a spike strip at Santa Barbara Road in Atascadero, which Malterer drove over, taking out most of his tires.

But Malterer managed to keep driving and evading officers, continuing north through Atascadero and into Templeton. He exited Highway 101 at Las Tablas Road, and shortly later, officers took him into custody.

Authorities arrested Malterer and charged him with felony evading, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a loaded short-barreled rifle. Malterer currently remains in custody in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $20,000.

No one suffered any injuries during the chase. Malterer was driving alone in the pickup.

