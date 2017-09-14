On-duty CHP officer arrested in San Luis Obispo

September 14, 2017

An on-duty California Highway Patrol officer was arrested for DUI in the parking lot of the CHP office on California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo more than a month ago. Nevertheless, the officer was not booked into jail nor was his mugshot taken. [Cal Coast Times]

On the morning of July 27, officer Gary Dana drove his BMW to the CHP office, put on his uniform, got into his squad car and drove about 10 feet before he was arrested for driving under the influence. Dana had a blood alcohol content of .15.

The legal limit for driving in California is .08.

Dana later admitted to consuming a single vodka cranberry at 9 p.m. on July 26.

