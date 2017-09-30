FDA warned about Ibuprofen; inmate died after 3 months

For several months before a 60-year-old man died in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, a doctor at the jail prescribed the inmate high doses of a medication the FDA warned that taken regularly could lead to heart attacks in patients with high blood pressure. [Cal Coast Times]

On the evening of April 14, Kevin Lee McLaughlin complained of chest pain, shoulder pain and numbness in his arm that had started a day earlier, according to jail records. McLaughlin also complained of increasing arm pain and heart palpitations.

“I’m clammy,” McLaughlin said. “I need to go to the hospital.”

The nurse denied McLaughlin’s request, and gave him Tylenol before sending him back to bed. Less than an hour later, jail staff discovered McLaughlin was not breathing and had no pulse, according to jail records.

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.

