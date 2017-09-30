FDA warned about Ibuprofen; inmate died after 3 months
For several months before a 60-year-old man died in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, a doctor at the jail prescribed the inmate high doses of a medication the FDA warned that taken regularly could lead to heart attacks in patients with high blood pressure. [Cal Coast Times]
On the evening of April 14, Kevin Lee McLaughlin complained of chest pain, shoulder pain and numbness in his arm that had started a day earlier, according to jail records. McLaughlin also complained of increasing arm pain and heart palpitations.
“I’m clammy,” McLaughlin said. “I need to go to the hospital.”
The nurse denied McLaughlin’s request, and gave him Tylenol before sending him back to bed. Less than an hour later, jail staff discovered McLaughlin was not breathing and had no pulse, according to jail records.
I agree that there are problems with inmates dying in custody, BUT this is not one of those cases. The inmate died because of pre-existing heart conditions most likely . The doses of ibuprofen were large, but not toxic. I don’t like that medication at those doses because it can really irritate the stomach. Hundreds of millions of people use it daily. The “angle” should be staff not alerting to classic cardiac distress symptoms and getting help. The ibuprofen “tag” makes it look a little like a “tin foil hat conspiracy theory”. No smoking gun in this one.
The biggest issue is that those in custody usually are at high risk because of poor health for many reasons. Even though they are in custody because of criminal activity, they should not be medically neglected or discarded. I’ve known of diabetics not given insulin, asthmatics lacking asthma medicine and those with anaphylactic risks exposed to lethal food (nuts, for example) because the CO on duty just doesn’t care. This must stop. SLO County must not be California’s Abu Ghraib.
The body count continues under pretty boy Parkinson.
What I read is that the County Jail is not a good place to go. Sure there are over sights in jail and certainly medical is not as good in jail as it is for law abiding citizens, right? It’s about time that jail is no longer known as three squares and a cot.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson is guilty of criminal negligence, and being sentenced to SLO County Jail should not be a death sentence.
I say arrest Sheriff Parkinson and let a jury decide.
Just watch the medical ads on TV and they say all of the things that someone may experience if they take the medication advertised. And then at the same time they are advertising to sell it. If you carefully listen to the ads it appears that there is more harm than good when taking most medicines. The only winners are the lawyers and the producers of these medicines.
I once read that close to 70% of TV ads are for medicines, that ought to tell you something.
This is a lame heading for the article and very misleading… why some journalists are not credible.
Ibuprofen didn’t kill this man. Denying him emergency medical care when he had classic heart attack symptoms did.