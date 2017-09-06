Lame duck California Republican leader accused of sabotage

September 6, 2017

On his way out as leader of California’s Assembly Republicans, Assemblyman Chad Mayes has shuffled legislative committee assignments, Capitol offices and campaign funds, prompting allegations that he is punishing those involved in his ouster and rewarding the lawmakers who sided with him. One individual who appears to be benefiting from Mayes’ last-minute moves is San Luis Obispo County Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham. [Katy Grimes]

In July, eight Republican legislators, including Mayes and Cunningham, broke rank and voted for a bill extending California’s cap-and-trade program. On the day of the vote, Mayes posed for a photo in which he was smiling in between Gov. Jerry Brown and the Democratic leaders of both the Assembly and the state Senate.

Following the vote, anger toward the Republicans who supported the cap-and-trade extension bill erupted at town halls and tea party gatherings. Activists also accused Mayes of having an affair with former assemblywoman Kristin Olsen, his predecessor as Republican Assembly leader.

Mayes survived multiple challenges to his leadership position until Aug. 24, when the Assembly Republicans held a closed-door meeting and unanimously decided to replace him with Assemblyman Brian Dahle, a farmer from Lassen County.

On Aug. 29, Democratic Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon authored a letter announcing numerous changes to committee assignments that were allegedly ordered by Mayes. Conservative Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez was stripped of leadership roles on committees, while Cunningham was elevated to co-chair of the Assembly Legislative Ethics Committee.

Additionally, Mayes recently booted Melendez out of her office and moved her into “the Doghouse,” a very small office at the Capitol. Cunningham, on the other hand, received a $4,400 contribution from Mayes.

Incoming Assembly Republican leader Dahle reportedly had no say in the committee assignment changes.

Following the changes, conservative leaders in California are accusing Mayes of colluding with California Democrats and sabotaging the state Republican Party.

