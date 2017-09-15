Man allegedly tortured at SLO County Jail, kills himself

A 39-year-old man who was allegedly hogtied, tormented, stripped naked, berated and belittled by staffers at the San Luis Obispo County Jail earlier this year killed himself Sunday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Before he shot himself, Jeremiah Mobley said he was afraid of law enforcement officers. Mobley was worried that deputies with the SLO County Sheriff’s Department were going to use his blood to set him up for a crime, his mother Terrie Spencer said.

On Saturday night, Mobley was watching an Oregon State football game at Spencer’s apartment in Lodi when she left the room. Shortly after 7 p.m., Spencer returned to the den to find Mobley with a gun to his head and a knife pointed at his heart.

