Pismo Beach man busted again for selling drugs

September 6, 2017

Nearly one year to the day after a Pismo Beach man was arrested for hit-and-run and selling prescription pills, he was arrested again, this time during a narcotics raid.

On Sept. 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit culminated a three-month investigation into a drug sales operation by serving a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Solano Road in Pismo Beach. Sheriff’s gang task force members, as well as San Luis Obispo police, Pismo Beach police and county probation officers also participated in the search.

Investigators found approximately 2.4 ounces of Ecstasy, 5.7 ounces of Xanax and 12.7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms. The drugs have an approximate street value of $6,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives arrested Anthony Allen Wong, 30, on several charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale. Wong is currently in custody in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

On Aug. 31, 2016, Wong allegedly caused an accident in a Grover Beach shopping center parking lot and then fled the scene. Officers later located Wong who they found sitting inside his car in the parking lot of a Denny’s, where he was allegedly engaged in a prescription drug transaction with a Clovis man. Police seized more than 140 Xanax pills and more than $800 during the 2016 incident.

