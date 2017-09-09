Santa Maria bandit sought for nine bank robberies

September 9, 2017

The FBI says the man who robbed a Coast Hills Credit Union on Wednesday is linked to nine bank robberies in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties. Authorities have deemed the serial robber the “Seasoned Bandit.”

On Wednesday, the Seasoned Bandit entered the Coast Hills branch on Bradley Road, showed a note to the teller that demanded money and said he had a gun. The teller then handed him an undisclosed amount of cash.

Federal investigators say they are seeking the Seasoned Bandit for at least nine bank robberies that have occurred since April 2017. Authorities describe the robber as a white male in his 50s or 60s.

During the robberies, the Seasoned Bandit dressed in casual clothing, a hat and sunglasses. He passed notes to the tellers demanding cash and threatening them with a gun.

The Seasoned Bandit received his nickname because of his suspected age and grey-white hair. His robberies reportedly occurred at the following banks:

Montecito Bank & Trust in Carpinteria on April 27

Union Bank in Carpinteria on May 24

Wells Fargo in Newhall on June 12

Chase Bank in Newhall on June 27

Golden 1 in Goleta on July 7

Logix Federal Credit Union in Valencia on Aug. 10

Wescom Credit Union in Stevenson Ranch on Aug. 21

Coast Hills Credit Union in Santa Maria on Sept. 6.

Authorities request that anyone who has information about the Seasoned Bandit’s identity or whereabouts contact law enforcement. Informants can reach the FBI in Los Angeles 24 hours a day at (310) 477-6565.

Loading...