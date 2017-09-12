Suspected murder suicide in Goleta

September 12, 2017

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after the bodies of two women were discovered Tuesday morning at a residence in Goleta.

At 7:10 a.m., a family member of one of the victims called 911 to report an emergency. When Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Hollister Village Apartment Community they located the body of a woman inside the apartment.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered another deceased female inside the garage.

The investigation is in its early stages, but at this point, the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, officials said.

Deputies are processing the crime scene and collecting evidence in order to determine an official cause and manner of death for both decedents. The names of the decedents are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Loading...