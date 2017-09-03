Woman caught on camera stealing boots from SLO store

September 2, 2017

A woman stashed a pair of UGG boots in her bag and walked out the door of a downtown San Luis Obispo store on Tuesday, surveillance footage shows.

At about 6 p.m., the woman who police have since identified, took the boots, according to a Facebook post circulated by Kaila Zunich, a worker at Roxanne’s Birkenstock. There was already a warrant out for alleged thief’s arrest for a previous offense, Zunich stated in the Facebook post.

Surveillance video shows a heavyset blonde woman with a tan dress and sunglasses on her head looking at boots and then placing a pair in her bag. She walks out the door of Roxanne’s Birkenstock as a couple workers walk over to her but refrain from following her.

“She is a repeat offender,” Zunich stated. “If you see her out and about — please call the SLOPD.”

San Luis Obispo police are working on locating the woman, according to Zunich’s Facebook post.

Loading...