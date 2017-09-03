Woman caught on camera stealing boots from SLO store
September 2, 2017
A woman stashed a pair of UGG boots in her bag and walked out the door of a downtown San Luis Obispo store on Tuesday, surveillance footage shows.
At about 6 p.m., the woman who police have since identified, took the boots, according to a Facebook post circulated by Kaila Zunich, a worker at Roxanne’s Birkenstock. There was already a warrant out for alleged thief’s arrest for a previous offense, Zunich stated in the Facebook post.
Surveillance video shows a heavyset blonde woman with a tan dress and sunglasses on her head looking at boots and then placing a pair in her bag. She walks out the door of Roxanne’s Birkenstock as a couple workers walk over to her but refrain from following her.
“She is a repeat offender,” Zunich stated. “If you see her out and about — please call the SLOPD.”
San Luis Obispo police are working on locating the woman, according to Zunich’s Facebook post.
She must have had the song, “these boots were made for walkin,” stuck in her head.
Just give it a day two. Her picture indicates she is a probably related to the ‘Einstein’ that came back to KFC in Paso after he had robbed the place. She’ll be back!
Some members of the homo sapien species have no inkling of what a camera is.