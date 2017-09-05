Woman kidnapped outside SLO bar

September 5, 2017

A Lompoc man allegedly picked up a woman off Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning by naming two of her friends and telling the victim that they had asked him to take her to a friend’s house. The man then attempted to rape the woman, according to police.

After a night of bar hopping with friends, the victim was approached by Daniel Guerrero, 33, near the 700 block of Higuera Street. The woman believed Guerrero story and got in his car.

However, the woman soon realized Guerrero was not headed in the direction of her friend’s house and she asked him to return to downtown San Luis Obispo.

Guerrero refused and told the woman that she was going to have sex with him. The woman then ordered Guerrero to let her out of the car.

Guerrero responded by punching the woman in the face and chest. After several attempts to get out of the car, the victim managed to unlock the vehicle and jump from the moving car.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies located the woman in Oceano, as well as two witnesses who said they saw her jump out of the moving vehicle. After jumping, the victim began yelling for help and saying she had been kidnapped.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries during the incident, was transported to Arroyo Grande Hospital.

A San Luis Obispo officer assisting in the investigation in Oceano, observed the suspect’s vehicle driving nearby and a pursuit ensued.

Guerrero fled at a high rate of speed and crashed his car. Guerrero then exited his car and fled by foot, but the officers succeeded in apprehending him.

Prior to being booked in jail, Guerrero received treatment for minor injuries he suffered during the crash. Officers charged Guerrero with kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape and false imprisonment and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.

Sheriff’s officials plan to file additional charges relating to the chase. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Loading...