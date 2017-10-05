5 spooky and fun fall recipes

October 31, 2017

On Halloween, do cupcakes taste better when they’re topped with candy corn? You better find out. Find the perfect Halloween recipes with a little help from Spencer’s Fresh Markets in Morro Bay and Santa Maria.

Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature

⅓ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup canned pumpkin puree

½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice (found in the spice aisle)

¼ tsp. kosher salt

⅔ cup cream cheese, at room temperature

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

• Heat oven to 375 degrees.

• Beat the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until smooth. Add the pumpkin, vanilla, and egg and beat until combined.

• Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a medium bowl. Slowly add the flour mixture to the sugar and butter and beat on medium-low speed until fully incorporated.

• Spoon heaping tbsp. of the mixture 2 inches apart onto parchment- or foil-lined baking sheets. Bake until puffed and cooked through, about 10 min. Let cool for five minutes.

Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

One 18.5-ounce box yellow cake mix (plus the ingredients called for in the package directions)

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

2 8-ounce bars cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

24 pieces candy corn

Directions:

• Heat oven to 350 degrees Line two 12-cup muffin tins with paper liners. Prepare the cake mix as directed but with the following change: Add the pumpkin pie spice and substitute the can of pumpkin puree for the water called for in the package directions.

• Divide the batter among the prepared muffin tins and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Let cool.

• Meanwhile, using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar until creamy. Spread on the cupcakes and top each with a piece of candy corn.

Pumpkin Rice Pudding

Ingredients:

2 cups short-grain or Arborio rice

6 cups milk

1 cup sugar

1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/4 cup dark brown sugar (optional)

Directions:

• In a large saucepan, combine the rice, milk, sugar, vanilla bean, orange zest, orange juice, and salt. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender and most (but not all) of the liquid is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from heat.

• Discard the vanilla bean. Stir in the pumpkin. The recipe can be made ahead to this point.

• Cover and refrigerate up to two days ahead. To rewarm, stir in an additional 1 1/2 cups milk and stir gently over medium-low heat. Serve warm, sprinkled with the brown sugar if desired.

Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

Ingredients:

2 sticks unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

4 large eggs

3 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

kosher salt

8 large peanut butter cups, cut into pieces

Directions:

• Heat oven to 400 degrees.

• Melt the butter and chocolate in a pan over low heat.

• Using a mixer, beat the eggs and sugar until pale yellow and fluffy. Lower speed and pour in the melted chocolate and vanilla. Mix in the flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Fold in the peanut butter cups.

• Scrape into a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake until the tip of a knife comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Marshmallow Popcorn Balls

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. unsalted butter, plus more for the dish

1/2 cup popcorn kernels or one 3.5-oz. package plain microwave popcorn

1 10-oz. bag marshmallows

Directions:

Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Pop the popcorn according to the package directions.

Melt the butter and marshmallows in a large saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring until smooth, five to 7 minutes.

Fold in the popcorn until coated. Press into the prepared dish and let sit for 10 min. before cutting into 24 bars.

