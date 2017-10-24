More than $800,000 unaccounted for at sanitation district
October 24, 2017
The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation Districts expenditures and bank balances show that during the past 15 months there is over $800,000 in money that is not accounted for, according to a presentation by Director Jim Hill. [Cal Coast Times]
Hill compared revenues with expenses and found statement shortfalls during the 2016-2017 fiscal year in excess of $650,000. Hill’s presentation revealed another $200,000 is unaccounted for since the current fiscal year started in July.
Paul Karp, interim district administrator, does not believe the money was taken. Because of employee shortages and maintenance issues, the administrator has not had time properly look into the account balances.
“It started over a year ago,” Karp said. “We do not think anyone stole anything. We just have to get on it.”
Need more time!!! What do they do there all day?
A whole lot of people need to resign
We have cell phone that can do facial recognition, does the district use any kind of computer to track all cash flow? The district should be able to have an app that with a push of a button missing money can be tracked weekly.