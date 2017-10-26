Is Adam Hill crying wolf over budget deficit?

October 26, 2017

The discovery of a San Luis Obispo County accounting error has led staff to revise a projected budget surplus of $3 million to $5 million into a $4.8 million shortfall. An error Supervisor Adam Hill is blaming on his political opponents. [Cal Coast Times]

On Oct. 10, county administrators presented their 2018-2019 fiscal-year forecast to the SLO County Board of Supervisors, which included a projected surplus. However, a county staffer overlooked putting staff raises the board approved in June into the projected budget.

Two weeks later, County Auditor Controller Jim Erb discovered the error and informed the board of the now projected $4.8 million deficit.

“Each year, the Board of Supervisors reviews the county’s budget balancing strategies and approaches,” the auditor’s office said in a press release. “This year, the discussion on Nov. 7 will serve as a guide to closing the projected gap in the coming fiscal year.

Read the rest of the article at Cal Coast Times.

