Arroyo Grande Council members violate the government code
October 16, 2017
Three members of the Arroyo Grande City Council demanded Mayor Jim Hill take one-on-one ethics training classes, two of whom are out of compliance with their legal obligation to take ethics classes every two years. [Cal Coast Times]
The California Government Code requires that elected officials take training in ethics on issues such as conflicts of interest, bribery, transparency and fair process at least every two years, according to the Government Code. These classes are required to be taken within one year of their first day of service.
A Cal Coast Times investigation into the Arroyo Grande City Council found that both council members Barbara Harmon and Kristen Barneich have not taken ethics training within the past two years and are in violation of Government Code 53235.
While Council Member Caren Ray is currently in compliance with the Government Code, she has been out of compliance in the past and has not taken an ethics training course since Jan. 13, 2013, according to records from the City of Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo County.
Read the rest of the article at Cal Coast Times.
Ethical or un-ethical is not as important as what is legal. Remember most voters will forget, move or die before the legally un-ethical receive their fat check.
Example: Today is a good tax year so staff recommends to raise the pension pay out formula, (by a vote, legally un-ethical). Next year the funding is scarce so now staff recommends deferred road maintenance (by a vote, this too is legally un-ethical).
Who would teach the ethics class? Micheal Blank? Ha ha ha.
Ethics training is important so they know what they can get away with.
By their age you would think they would know what ethics are….You either have ethics or you don’t. I don’t see a need for training.