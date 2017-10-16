Arroyo Grande Council members violate the government code

October 16, 2017

Three members of the Arroyo Grande City Council demanded Mayor Jim Hill take one-on-one ethics training classes, two of whom are out of compliance with their legal obligation to take ethics classes every two years. [Cal Coast Times]

The California Government Code requires that elected officials take training in ethics on issues such as conflicts of interest, bribery, transparency and fair process at least every two years, according to the Government Code. These classes are required to be taken within one year of their first day of service.

A Cal Coast Times investigation into the Arroyo Grande City Council found that both council members Barbara Harmon and Kristen Barneich have not taken ethics training within the past two years and are in violation of Government Code 53235.

While Council Member Caren Ray is currently in compliance with the Government Code, she has been out of compliance in the past and has not taken an ethics training course since Jan. 13, 2013, according to records from the City of Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo County.

