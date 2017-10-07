CHP escorting man killed in Las Vegas to Grover Beach

A group of California Highway Patrol officers are escorting a hearse carrying the body of Derrick “Bo” Taylor, who died Sunday at the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, to a Grover Beach mortuary. Taylor leaves behind two adult sons, Greg and Kyle Taylor. [Cal Coast Times]

The procession started at the Hollywood Burbank Airport and is scheduled to conclude around 2 p.m. at the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach. Kyle Taylor resides in South County.

Lieutenant Bo Taylor spent 29 years with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He helped supervise the Ventura Conservation Camp in Camarillo, where inmates work as regional firefighters.

