ICE arrests Santa Maria woman following release from jail

October 20, 2017

A former Santa Maria daycare provider who was accused of torturing young children received a five-year prison sentence on Wednesday, but was then freed from custody because of credits she accumulated for time spent in jail and good behavior. [Cal Coast Times]

However, her freedom was short-lived. Following her sentencing hearing, U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez and booked her into the Adelanto Detention Center, a privately operated federal prison in San Bernardino County, according to Lauren mack, ICE public information officer.

In Feb. 2015, Santa Maria police officers arrested Ruiz-Bojorquez at her home in Santa Maria on charges of torture and child abuse. Ruiz-Bojorquez tortured and abused three young children between 1997 and 2004.

Read the rest of the article at Cal Coast Times.

Loading...