John Shoals and Lindsey Miller laid off from PG&E

October 27, 2017

In what appears to be another round of layoffs, PG&E terminated Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals and Lindsey Miller from its support services department for San Luis Obispo County and Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Both Miller and Shoals worked in the public relations department. [Cal Coast Times]

Earlier this year, PG&E chopped 450 positions in support services as part of a company restructuring. PG&E is not planning any other layoffs of PG&E employees working with Diablo Canyon, said Blair Jones, a PG&E spokesman.

“At PG&E, we continually evaluate our organizational structures and needs to best provide our customers with safe, affordable, reliable and clean energy,” Jones said. “I can confirm that those two positions were eliminated.”

