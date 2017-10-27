John Shoals and Lindsey Miller laid off from PG&E
October 27, 2017
In what appears to be another round of layoffs, PG&E terminated Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals and Lindsey Miller from its support services department for San Luis Obispo County and Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Both Miller and Shoals worked in the public relations department. [Cal Coast Times]
Earlier this year, PG&E chopped 450 positions in support services as part of a company restructuring. PG&E is not planning any other layoffs of PG&E employees working with Diablo Canyon, said Blair Jones, a PG&E spokesman.
“At PG&E, we continually evaluate our organizational structures and needs to best provide our customers with safe, affordable, reliable and clean energy,” Jones said. “I can confirm that those two positions were eliminated.”
Read the rest of the article at Cal Coast Times.
I wonder if PG&E gives giant severances like Shoals did out of the Sanitation District. $150,000 to John Clemons to release his racism claim against the district and $37,500 to Gerhard Hubner to take his incompetent self back to Ventura.
I didn’t hear the PG&E sirens blowing. I thougth that maybe if the swamp was breached that they would warn us. Maybe it is really beginning to happen.
What do you expect? The “Mother’s for Peace” finally got their wish….but not after San Luis County extorted money from them for every possible pet project. I don’t think that annual calendar they mail to every household starts until page 101.
I never find pleasure in someone loosing there job, meaningful employment is healthy for all. I remember asking a foreman in Costa Rica, “why are the workers were using machetes to cut the grass within the side walk, instead of using a string weed whacker”. He responded, “we need to provide meaningful work for the unemployed, efficiency would be bad for everyone.”